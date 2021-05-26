‘He always kept a smile on his face’| Loved ones remember Eugene Simpson allegedly killed by his wife in Chester County

Adrienne Simpson and Tyler Terry are both accused in the death admitting they shot Simpson then dumped his body

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — It’s been a week since investigators discovered the body of Eugene Simpson better known as “Geno” by family and friends. Officers say he was left for dead in a ditch along Stroud Road in Great Falls and those who knew and loved him are still left wondering ‘why?’

Family members best describe Geno as a humble, positive, and family-focused guy.

“He always kept a smile on his face,” one family member shared. “He always wanted to do so much for his kids.”

But in his death, that father now leaves behind two children and a family still hurting from the loss.

“It’s hard because he’s not here and it takes time for that to heal up.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Adrienne Simpson-- Geno’s wife—and Tyler Terry who led police on a days-long manhunt are accused of his murder. The pair are now in police custody, but family members say they are still left with many questions.

“Was she manipulated, was she forced?” one family member asked. “It’s hard to wrap that up because Adrienne’s not that type of person. I just want answers.”