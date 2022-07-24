Troopers: 1 dead after motorycle accident in York County

The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was driving along SC 49 before hitting a vehicle on the driver's side attempting to pull out of a private driveway.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in York County late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 49 near Village Harbor Drive just after 11 p.m., troopers said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Steele Creek hospital by EMS where they later died from their injuries, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation.

