Charlotte man dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, NCSHP says

The crash happened Saturday night in Conover.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcycle crash in Catawba County left one person dead on Saturday night, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night, the NCSHP responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on 1st Street West near Deborah Herman Road in Conover.

An initial investigation showed that a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was heading east on 1st Street West when it went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree. The driver was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene from his injuries.

The motorcycle driver has been identified at 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Hagler, from Charlotte.

The initial investigation by the NCSHP indicates that excessive speeding contributed to the fatal crash.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the NCSHP for more information about this incident.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.