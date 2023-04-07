Firearms seized, people arrested after Uptown Fourth of July celebrations

Authorities say nobody was injured during these incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested multiple people in the aftermath of Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers were present around Uptown after fireworks events on Tuesday night to ensure the safety of people for everyone in attendance.

Police say they intervened in fights between juveniles and made numerous arrests in Uptown. Four firearms were seized during this investigation, police said.

Medic says nobody was injured during these incidents.

Thousands gathered in Uptown on Tuesday to watch the Charlotte Knights' Fourth of July celebration at Truist Field. A massive fireworks show was held at the stadium after the Knights game.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts