1. Blake Shelton's playing a free concert in Charlotte tonight and fans are already lined up for tickets

For the first time since 2014, Blake Shelton's bringing his brand of down-home country music to the Queen City with a FREE concert at Coyote Joe's.

Shelton announced the surprise show on Twitter earlier this week. Coyote Joe's said they're going to hand out roughly 3,000 wristbands for the show, but Shelton's fans weren't taking any chances. Some lined up as early as 11 a.m. Tuesday to get in line.

"My mother-in-law got here at 11:30 yesterday morning," said one woman in line. "We met up with her around six o'clock, let her go home, she took my two kids home, so that's how it goes. All for Blake Shelton, absolutely.

"Couldn't wait for it. Tried to get tickets when he went to Raleigh last year, couldn't get them, so here we are." Click here for more information about the show.

2. This isn't your father's fishing trip: Local dad, son haul in sharks off Carolina coast

Brad Perrigo and his son Buchanan were on a fishing trip a few miles off the coastline back in April when they hooked three sharks. One of them was an eight-foot, 250-pound sand tiger.

“When it got to the side of the boat, its teeth were mashing and it was not happy,” Brad said. “It took this monster bite out of the bottom part of the hull.”

Just call him the shark whisperer. Last year, Perrigo and his father caught nine sharks in one outing, and just three months ago, he caught a gigantic 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white.

Click here to see the impressive catch.

3. The David Tepper era has begun for the Carolina Panthers

Meet the new boss, very much unlike the old boss. The NFL approved billionaire investor David Tepper's purchase of the Panthers Tuesday. And if his introductory press conference is any indicator, it's going to be quite the ride.

Tepper joked with reporters about their hair, his hair (or lack thereof), and said he only cares about three things: winning, winning, and oh yeah, winning.

He went on to say the logical place for the Panthers is Charlotte, pointing out the name of the team is the Carolina Panthers, after all. Click here to learn more about the new Panthers owner.

4. 'It happened so fast': Coyote attacks, bites NC father and daughter

Coyotes are a common sight in the Carolinas, but attacks on people are extremely rare.

This past Saturday, seven-year-old Cindy was swinging in her backyard, some 10 miles from where Madilyn was attacked, when a coyote went after her legs.

A father fends off a coyote that attacked his daughter.



It’s the 2nd coyote attack on a human within a 10 mile span.



Why Animal Control officials say coyotes will continue to go after people — tonight on @WCNC pic.twitter.com/pzBbDOiSDY — Evan West (@TV_Evan) May 22, 2018

Fidel Grande heard his daughter screaming and ran out to fend off the ferocious coyote. He described the encounter to NBC Charlotte.

“My little girl was playing over there on the swing, and the coyote tried to bite her. I heard her scream and ran out of the house but because the door locked, I had to break the screen,” he said. Click here to continue reading.

5. Several uptown streets are already closed for Speed Street

Crews started to work to close off several streets in uptown Tuesday as the city gets ready for Speed Street this weekend.

The three-day festival -- known for its live music, NASCAR stars and family fun events -- kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday, with over a quarter of a million people expected to attend.

The following streets will close starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23:

The northbound lanes of Mint Street will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street. The southbound curb lane remains open for duration of festival.

Tryon Street between Trade Street and Stonewall Street and one northbound and one southbound lane of the 100 North block of Tryon Street will close. Fourth Street, Third Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church and College Streets will remain open.

The parking lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and Mint Street will close.

Third Street between Church and Mint Streets close with one lane open from Poplar to Church for deck and parking lot exits. It opens again at 4:30 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.

Note, Levine Avenue of the Arts will open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to allow The Green parking deck to exit.

Click here for a complete list of road closures for the event.

© 2018 WCNC