For the fifth day in a row, hundreds join together for peaceful protests in Charlotte

About an hour into the protest, hundreds of protesters were seen taking a knee and offering a moment of silence to honor Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the fifth day in a row, hundreds have gathered on the streets of Charlotte to protest the death of George Floyd.

A peaceful protest started Tuesday right outside the Government Center. The event, organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, called for peaceful protesting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 27 people were arrested during protests in Uptown Charlotte Monday night.

CMPD said the peaceful march through the city turned violent at around 10:30 p.m. when protesters began breaking windows and throwing rocks and fireworks at officers. Three officers were injured. Police said two were struck by fireworks, and one was struck in the head with a brick.

During the last four days, police have arrested 97 people.

What follows are live updates from protests in Charlotte on Tuesday, June 2.

Real-time updates of protests in Charlotte:

6:10 p.m.

Protesters moving through uptown Charlotte stop and take a knee, having a moment of silence to remember George Floyd.

Protestors take a knee and have a moment of silence to honor #GeorgeFloyd @wcnc pic.twitter.com/p1xchDYUdN — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) June 2, 2020

5:55 p.m.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who was in attendance at the peaceful protest, told WCNC Charlotte she does not believe a curfew should be put in place, even though one would be allowed as part of Charlotte's State of Emergency.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, however, told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz he believes there should be a curfew.

When asked her response to the call for people to vote her and council out of office she says “this isn’t about me” @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 2, 2020

5:35 p.m.

NAACP Charlotte-Mecklenburg organized a peaceful protest outside the Government Center in uptown Charlotte. Following the gathering, many protesters made their way through the streets of Charlotte.

Some protesters can be heard chanting "This is what democracy looks like."

“This is what democracy looks like”



Crowds now starting to march through Uptown @wcnc pic.twitter.com/v03dnSyo44 — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) June 2, 2020