Gaston County Schools to discuss possible mask plans

Other school districts in the Charlotte area have opted for a masks-optional policy.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another school district in the Charlotte area will soon decide if their students will be required to mask up for the 2021-22 school year, or have a choice in wearing them.

The Gaston County Schools board is set to discuss masking policy during a meeting Tuesday night, the latest district to have the discussion. This week already, most school boards elected for a mask-optional policy. So far, only Anson County Schools will require masks in classrooms across grades K-12. Catawba County Schools has a mask-optional approach in classrooms, but they will be required for students and staff on school buses to comply with the federal mandate.

Beyond Tuesday's meeting, board members for districts in Avery and Burke counties will have similar discussions on Thursday. Hickory Public Schools told WCNC Charlotte they will make a decision by or on August 9, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will meet Friday, July 30 to discuss the issue.