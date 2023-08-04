x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Gastonia

Honey Hunters pay $88K to city of Gastonia, continue to repay county, officials say

The team, owned by Brandon Bellamy, is making progress on dues owed.

More Videos

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team has made progress on repaying various entities in the area, according to city officials who shared details with WCNC Charlotte on Friday.

A spokesperson for the city of Gastonia confirmed the team made a full payment of $88,038.75 through Velocity Capital, LLC on Thursday. That amount covers the year's lease payment, management fees, and stage overage for the Honey Hunters.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

WCNC Charlotte previously reported the team also owed roughly $22,000 to Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS), and was working on completing a repayment plan with Gaston County. A county spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte on Friday the team is continuing to follow the agreed-upon payment plan and that GEMS is still providing staff at home games.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the team for comment and further confirmation but has yet to hear back from a spokesperson.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com. 

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out