Homicide under investigation in South End

Police said the homicide occurred on S Tryon Street near Bland Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in South End.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide happened on S Tryon Street near Bland Street.

CMPD put an alert about the homicide on Tuesday just after midnight.

Officials did not specify the number of victims or if any suspects were known.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.

This shooting comes after a violent day in the Queen City on Sunday, where four shootings were reported. Two of these resulted in deaths; one of these was an accidental death involving a teen and the other is a homicide, according to police. The victims survived the other two shootings but suffered life-threatening injuries.

