Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Queen City on Dec. 2 to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and what it means for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Queen City on Dec. 2 to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the benefits the state of North Carolina will receive from it.

The White House said additional details will be released later in the week but could confirm that the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Alma Adams will be in attendance as well.

