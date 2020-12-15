Watch: Funeral for Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

Fallen Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon will be honored at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain before being escorted to his final resting place.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain community joined together Tuesday to honor the life of fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon.

Herndon died last week after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash early Friday morning, just two days before his 26th birthday. His accused killer was charged with first-degree murder and remains jailed in Cleveland County.

Dozens of officers from law enforcement agencies across the state showed up at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain to honor Herndon. A line formed outside the church for the visitation, including friends, family and fellow officers.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour before a procession escorts Herndon to his final resting place. Earlier this week, candlelight vigils were held in Kings Mountain and Mount Holly for members of the community to thank Herndon for his service.

Dozens of law enforcement officers arriving at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain for visitation and service for fallen officer Tyler Herndon pic.twitter.com/UaQmL3pdcl — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) December 15, 2020

Herndon's family attended both vigils, with a police escort. His father, Mark, addressed those in attendance at the Mount Holly event, thanking the community for the support.

"I love him. I'm proud of him," Mark Herndon said. "And this right here is the reason he loved this job. He loved Mount Holly. He loved the Mount Holly Police Department."

Outside Kings Mountain High School, Herndon's alma mater, flags were lowered to half staff. A procession will carry Herndon's casket in front of the school on its way to the cemetery. Students and teachers will be excused from class to line the street as the procession passes by.

Teachers just put out this sign. One is an art teacher and knew Officer Herndon in elementary and high school. She says he was a kid everyone liked - teachers and other students. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FgsiJzHQXA — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 15, 2020

The procession will stop somewhere along Bethlehem Road for about 15 minutes as Officer Herndon's casket will be transferred onto a North Carolina Troopers Association caisson to travel the rest of the way to the cemetery at Bethlehem Baptist Church.