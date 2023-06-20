Controversial Lagoona Bay development on Huntersville town meeting agenda

The $800 million project would turn an empty plot of land along Sam Furr Road into a 300-acre community with a man-made lagoon, luxury hotel and housing options.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville town leaders are expected to discuss the controversial Lagoona Bay project during a meeting Tuesday.

The massive $800 million project would turn an empty plot of land along Sam Furr Road into an almost 300-acre community with membership fees. The development would include a huge lagoon with water sports, dining and retail options, as well as a luxury hotel and convention center.

Lagoona Bay would also create hundreds of housing options.

Neighbors say they're still not sold on the plan, saying it would create a headache in an area that already has too much traffic. Jake Palillo, the developer behind the project, said the resort would invest $16 million into the local economy each year. He also said traffic is just part of the deal.

"Traffic is a part of life so you have to take that into account and be positive about it," Palillo said.

Lagoona Bay has received pushback from Huntersville residents since late April. Things got so contentious that Palillo filed a lawsuit against two women who have voiced their concerns about the development, telling WCNC Charlotte that they made "slanderous lies" about him and his family.

Noelle Burton and Violet Clarke admitted they complained about the development online and are upset about potential traffic problems, but they say Palillo's lawsuit over alleged slander was too far, claiming the developer made comments about the two women on social media.

Huntersville town leaders last held a meeting to discuss the project on June 5. Most residents who spoke during that meeting were against the project, but several who address the council welcomed Lagoona Bay and its economic boost.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. The town's planning board is expected to vote on the project on June 27.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts