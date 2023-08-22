Lakeside home explosion being investigated in Mooresville, officials say

At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident, emergency officials said.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A home in Mooresville collapsed following an explosion near Lake Norman overnight, Iredell County emergency officials confirmed.

Crews were at the scene investigating the incident around midnight Tuesday along Barber Loop near Old Arborway Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident, emergency officials said. No word on if there are any more victims at this time.

Dominion Energy issued the following statement:

Dominion Energy responded to an emergency on 292 Barber Loop in Mooresville, where an explosion was reported at a customer's residence. We are investigating the explosion in coordination with emergency personnel. Our prayers and sympathy are with the individuals impacted by this difficult event.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene, who said crews are searching through the rubble of the home.

Check back in as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

