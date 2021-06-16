'It caught me totally off guard': Matthews man wins $100K lottery

Burrell Cleveland Jr. was checking his email when he got a notification he'd won. He initially thought it was a mistake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How would you like to get paid to check your email? A Matthews man did just that, collecting a $100,000 prize while checking his phone.

Burrell Cleveland Jr. said he initially thought he was entered in another drawing when he realized he'd actually won.

"I'm still surprised that I'm sitting here," Cleveland told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "I looked down at my phone to check emails and was like, what? It caught me totally off guard."

Cleveland's entry was chosen from 18,779,037 entries in last Wednesday's Multiply The Cash second-chance drawing.

Cleveland said he and his late wife used to regularly play the lottery and he always told her one day they'd drive to Raleigh and collect their winnings. He did just that, bringing home just over $70,000 after federal and state taxes.

"It was nice driving in today because I could see her there sitting next to me in the car in spirit," he said. "Here we did it. We're here."

Cleveland said he plans to set the money into savings for retirement. Of course, he's going to celebrate the big win and his birthday with a dinner at his favorite steakhouse.