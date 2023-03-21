Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners to discuss confusion on Mecklenburg, Union County line

As county staff members worked to find a solution, neighbors worried potential changes could impact which county they end up in.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, confusion over where Mecklenburg County ends and Union County begins in some neighborhoods is expected to be cleared up.

The border issue came up when county tax assessors noticed there were discrepancies over where lines are drawn when looking at Mecklenburg County's records versus Union County's and state records.

As county staff members worked to find a solution, neighbors worried potential changes could impact which county they end up in, which in turn affects their school districts, taxes, and representation.

However, the resolution that will be presented during Tuesday night's Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting says no one's school district or voting rights will change.

According to the resolution, which the board will need to vote on, the proposed plan is to keep the existing border as much as possible and have little to no impact on residents. Union County's board of commissioners voted to approve the same resolution in February.

