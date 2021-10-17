x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Larson wins at Texas for 1st spot in NASCAR's championship 4

The NASCAR postseason is heating up after a busy day of racing at Texas Motor Speedway.
Credit: AP
Kyle Larson (5) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson is the first driver in NASCAR's championship four. Larson clinched his shot racing for the Cup title in the season finale with his dominating win at Texas to start the round of eight in the playoffs.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 256 of 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track for his eighth win of the season. He stayed in front through seven restarts in the final stage. 

With two more chances, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.

Related Articles

Off the Clock with Carboni is a weekly, in-depth, inside look at Charlotte sports, including the Carolina PanthersCharlotte Hornets, and more, hosted by WCNC Sports Director Nick Carboni. 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn (coming soon) || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 