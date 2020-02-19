CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Rep. Linda Johnson, R-Cabarrus, died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer.

Johnson went into a hospital two weeks ago after dealing with high blood pressure, and physicians determined she had suffered a stroke, according to a post on the CaringBridge website by her legislative assistant, Rhonda Todd.

Imaging of her skull also turned up that she had tumors on her brain, Todd posted.

Johnson suffered another stroke on Sunday as she prepared to undergo radiation therapy for her cancer.

James White, principal clerk for the state House, tweeted Tuesday evening, "It is with incredible sorrow that I share the news that Representative Linda Johnson has passed away. Arrangements are pending at this time."

North Carolina Governor Cooper expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying in part, "She served our state with honor and distinction and we are grateful for her life and service."

The North Carolina House Republican Caucus released a statement after her passing:

Rep. Johnson’s career was one marked by significant achievements and accomplishments that impacted every North Carolinian, but what she was most proud of was the work she did to improve the lives of her constituents and empowering women to run for office.

Rep. Johnson’s deep compassion and desire to serve will be greatly missed.

Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) said in a tweet, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend NC Rep. Linda Johnson. She was a tireless advocate for our region and state in the #ncga. Renee and I offer prayers for her and her family."

