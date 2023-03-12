Nearly 2,000 without power in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

Duke Energy officials told WCNC Charlotte their initial estimated time of restoration is noon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Almost 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning, officials said.

The outage was reported just before 8 a.m., affecting roughly 3,997 customers in the area near Nations Ford Road and Arrowood Road., according to Duke Energy's outage map.

As of 10:45 a.m., the outage was down to just under 2,000 customers without power, according to Duke Energy.

No word on what caused the outage at this time.

