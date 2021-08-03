Northlake Mall changes youth supervision policy

Starting August 13, youth aged 17 years and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult in the afternoons on Fridays and Saturdays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting August 13, youth supervision rules at Northlake Mall are being changed.

In a news release, mall owner Spinoso Real Estate Group announced visitors aged 17 years and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Current policy states youth need an adult to accompany them after 5 p.m. on those days.

The same requirements for proof of age will still apply. Per the mall's policy, proof of age will be required for the youth and supervising adult. Anyone who doesn't provide proper identification will be asked to leave the mall. Proper identification must include a photograph, date of birth, and must be tamper-proof. The supervising adult can also accompany only up the 3 youth guests, and must remain with the guest at all times.

The change in mall policy comes months after a juvenile was charged with attempted murder for firing a shot inside the mall in March 2021. After the chaos subsided, several residents spoke to WCNC Charlotte calling for more community safety efforts and for an end to violence.