CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting along West Trade Street near Uptown Charlotte Tuesday, according to CMPD.

Around 4:30 p.m., Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and MEDIC responded to the 1400 block of West Trade Street, which is near the interchange with Interstate 77.

The victim, whose name has not been released but is identified as a man, was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The roadway was closed Tuesday during the evening rush hour while CMPD continued their investigation. Detectives are looking for an additional witnesses. Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call investigators at 704-432-TIPS.

It was not immediately known what caused the shooting.

The victim's name is expected to be released after his family has been notified.

