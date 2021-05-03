One dead in east Charlotte crash involving motorcycle

CMPD is investigating the crash on Albemarle Road and Nathanael Green Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening in east Charlotte.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the crash near Albemarle Road and Nathanael Green Lane.

Investigators on-scene appear to be investigating damage to a motorcycle and pick-up truck.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

The roadway is subject to closures as CMPD continues to investigate.

BREAKING: @CMPD is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that has left one person dead. Eastbound Albemarle Rd is closed near Nathanael Greene Ln. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/xYfiDHwY0R — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) March 5, 2021