One dead in east Charlotte crash involving motorcycle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening in east Charlotte.
Around 7:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the crash near Albemarle Road and Nathanael Green Lane.
Investigators on-scene appear to be investigating damage to a motorcycle and pick-up truck.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
The roadway is subject to closures as CMPD continues to investigate.
