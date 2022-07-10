Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Statesville, police say

Police did not say if the driver would be charged.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Statesville late Saturday night, police said.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department responded to the collision just before 11 p.m. along Taylorsville Highway.

Iredell County EMS was on scene performing life-saving measures when officers arrived, police said. The victim, 49-year-old Stephen Thomas Hart of Stony Point, died from his injuries at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, officers said. Investigators said the driver was traveling westbound on Taylorsville Highway when he struck Hart while he was walking across the highway.

Police did not say if the driver would be charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

