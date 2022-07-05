Armed suspects arrested after search in Cornelius

Police were searching for an armed suspect Antiquity area of northern Mecklenburg County.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police in Cornelius have arrested robbery suspects following a search of the Antiquity area Tuesday, officials said.

Law enforcement personnel, including a helicopter from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, were searching the area, which is located east of Interstate 77 along Main Street. Around 4:30 p.m., the last suspect was safely taken into custody. Two other suspects had been taken into custody earlier in the afternoon.

"The initial call indicated robbery suspects fled north on I-77 and the pursuit ended near Antiquity," the Davidson Police Department said in an email alert sent to residents. "Please be aware there are no reports of active shooting in this incident.

CMPD, the Cornelius Police Department, and the Davidson Police Department were jointly assisting with the search.

Additional information about the alleged robbery was not immediately available. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD to request additional information.

