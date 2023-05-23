Queen City Quarter: Renovations underway for the new Epicentre in Charlotte

The Epicentre was once the talk of the town, known for Charlotte's nightlife, but over time the space brought violent crime and shootings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, May 19 renovations officially began for Queen City Quarter, which is the new Epicentre in Charlotte.

Last year, the site went through foreclosure, after the owner defaulted on an $85 million loan. After months of uncertainty, the new owners gave the property a new look and name, the Queen City Quarter, hoping to bring it back to its glory days.

According to a news release, immediate renovations of the Epicentre will focus on Queen City Quarter's 15,462-square-foot plaza and will include replacing the pavers along the walkways and installing benches with planters in the main common area.

The property’s interior and also exterior staircases will also be repaired where needed, and the entire building will be painted. Since September 2022, the property has received upgrades to its entire security camera system, and upgrades to the parking garage lighting and patio are currently underway, the news release stated.

Additionally, it was just announced that Sea Grill Restaurant and Bar will find a home in Queen City Quarter. The restaurant will occupy suites B120 and B220, which is the former location of Blackfinn Ameripub.

The restaurant is expected to serve daily fresh seafood delivery and a unique menu.

Tenants already announced for Queen City Quarter:

Nostalgia Hollow Company , a Kannapolis coffee and home goods store

Super Icy Brothers , a frozen dessert shop

Cajun Market, a Cajun-Creole restaurant

Portal 123 , a photo-op museum described as a "picture playground"

