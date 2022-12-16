Salvation Army shelter in Gastonia opens as cold weather moves in

They hope this small step will make a big difference for people looking to escape the cold.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Salvation Army in Gastonia will open its doors at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning and they say it’s something they say they’ll continue to do every night the forecast drops below 32 degrees or below.

The Salvation Army has worked closely with the county, city and other partners to offer this resource to the community for at least the next year. They say the facility can hold 30 people and they will be given cots to lie on.

They hope this small step will make a big difference for people looking to escape the cold.

"People that we see every day living in their cars people who are living in tents people who are really suffering," Robert Kellogg with the Salvation Army in Gastonia said.

They're hoping this will be a start to catch people who have fallen through the cracks. They say the process is super easy and they will allow people in on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Earlier this year we did a point-in-time count and there are nearly 500 people who are unhoused in the region which is kind of centered here in Gaston County that’s a significant increase compared to years past," Adam Gaub, Communications Director at the Salvation Army, said.

There will be 30 cots available and it is open to men, women and children, with the only animals accepted being service animals. Off-duty police officers and Sheriff’s Office deputies will provide security.

