Civil rights activist Sarah Stevenson dies at 97

She was the first-born child of a preacher. Yes, yes.

'She grew up on a farm, with roots deep in rural 20th Century Carolinas. Yes, yes.

She fought to educate every child for decades after she had been denied the completion of hers. Yes, yes.

She insisted on civility and love because she learned at the knee of her loving mother. Yes, yes.

South African young people called their visitor Queen Go Go, because she just did, all the time. Yes, yes.

She devoted her life to family and to community and to church. Yes, yes.

She didn’t sweat the details, except for what went into her morning cup of coffee. Yes, yes.

She turned the attention bestowed on her to a purpose, raising money for community projects. Yes, yes.

She taught hundreds the obligation of giving back, and the value and joy in doing so. Yes, yes.

She’s gone now, but won’t soon be forgotten. Yes, yes.'