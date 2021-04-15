Panovich: Loud 'boom', shaking in south Charlotte was not an earthquake

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says the shaking wasn't caused by an earthquake.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is getting multiple reports of loud shaking in the south Charlotte area. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich has even been contacted by authorities to confirm if the shaking was caused by an earthquake.

So far, we can confirm the shaking felt around 11 a.m. is not tied to any seismic activity. Panovich says the shaking was picked up by three seismographs outside of the area. Charlotte Fire reached out to Panovich for confirmation, but we can definitely say based on the seismograph readings that this was not caused by an earthquake. Similarly, CFD says they did respond to a reported explosion in the area but found nothing of the sort.

The shaking was felt at nearby Myers Park High School. School administrators sent an audio message to parents to report what happened. There is no cause for alarm, per the message, and class is still in session as usual.