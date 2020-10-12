‘There needs to be some accountability’ | Charlotte woman concerned after car window smashed by group of teens on bikes

Residents in Uptown Charlotte and South End say they continue to see issues with groups of people driving recklessly on bikes, ATVs, and dirt bikes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A drive into Charlotte's South End neighborhood Tuesday evening turned dangerous for one driver when she said she found her car and others surrounded by a group of teens on bikes.

As she tried to drive away, she said one teen got physical, causing damage to her car window -- and she managed to catch it all on camera.

The confrontation happened near the corner of S. Tryon and W. Carson streets.

As a line of cars waited for the stoplight to turn green, one driver decided to pull out her cell phone to record the group of teens on bikes moving in and out of traffic.

“They were messing around in the street a little bit doing wheelies in front of cars,” the driver told WCNC Charlotte.

As she prepared to drive off, that’s when she noticed one of the teens pick up something from the road and throw it at her passenger window -- smashing it.

“Luckily a window can be replaced, but my life and wellbeing can not,” she said. “I’m just glad no one got hurt, including the teenagers.”

She added her biggest concern is safety and wants to make sure dangerous situations involving bikers, ATVs, and dirt bikes driving recklessly across town do not continue.

“They often drive down the road going the wrong way, playing chicken," she said. "There needs to be some accountability.”