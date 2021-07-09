$200K will be spent repairing Tent City motels after poor living conditions exposed

The county will spend $200,000 on motel repairs after a former worker reported poor living conditions for tenants.

Hundreds of Tent City residents moved into these hotels earlier this year after being forced to evacuate their camp earlier this year. Last month, a tenant at one of the motels said utilities inside the rooms didn't work and described the living conditions as poor.

A man who jumped at the opportunity to work the front desk at one of the county's two motels said his first shift was filled with shocking discoveries.

“A guy did come in complaining about cockroaches all over his clothes and acting like it’s happening all the time,” he told us.

But from there he said it only got worse, saying individually-boxed meals that had been delivered that day, were left to sit unrefrigerated for hours.

The man said he was so disgusted and disheartened, he quit the job. He said after telling a few family members about it, they convinced him to take what he saw public, in hopes it could bring change to the motel.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said at the time all agencies involved with the motels were working to clean things up.