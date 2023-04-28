x
Thousands without power across Charlotte area, Duke Energy map shows

Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m., according to Duke Energy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 3,000 Duke Energy customers are without power early Friday morning, according to the company's outage map.

An outage affecting just over 3,000 customers was first reported in the Mallard Creek area of Charlotte just after 1 a.m., according to Duke Energy. The outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging our equipment.

Power is expected to be restored in the area by 8 a.m.

