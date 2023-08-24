Thursday storm damage, power outages reported across the Charlotte area

Damage was reported in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, and Rowan counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Storms caused power outages and damage to homes and trees around the Charlotte area Thursday.

Over 7,000 customers are without power in Charlotte on Thursday, according to Duke Energy's outage map. Most of the outages have restoration times before 2 a.m. Friday.

Over 4,000 customers are without power in Harrisburg. A restoration time has not been given for these outages at this time.

Over 2,000 customers are without power in south Cabarrus County near Odell School Road. No restoration time is listed for these outages.

Over 2,000 customers are without power around Salisbury. Some of these outages are not expected to be restored until 11 p.m. Friday.

The storms have also caused damage across the area, according to National Weather Service storm damage reports. No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.

Mecklenburg County

Reports could still come in throughout the night but so far there is just one report for downed trees from the NWS. Limbs were reported broken from trees near Colony Road in south Charlotte.

Rowan County

Two large trees snapped and fell on a house and car near South Main Street in Salisbury around 7 p.m., according to the NWS. Multiple other trees were reported down throughout the city.

In Faith, a tree was reported to have fallen on a vehicle around 7:35 p.m.

Cabarrus County

At least 20 trees were reported down around Mount Pleasant and Concord.