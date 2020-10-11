Stretch of uptown road with Black Lives Matter mural reopening for traffic

Charlotte City Council voted 10-1 to reopen the road to vehicular traffic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Black Lives Matter mural was painted on South Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte this June. Now months later, Charlotte City Council has voted to reopen the stretch of South Tryon to traffic.

It officially reopens for traffic Tuesday, November 10.

Seventeen Charlotte-area artists and a group of volunteers got together to bring the mural to life on June 9.

Due to construction at the corner of Trade and Tryon, Assistant City Manager and Chief City Planner for the city of Charlotte Taiwo Jaiyeoba said the city decided to paint the mural on S. Tryon Street between Third and Fourth streets — a block filled with offices, a hotel and a lot of pedestrian traffic.

South Tryon was expected to be closed between Third and Fourth streets "temporarily" to encourage pedestrians to visit the mural, with social distancing in mind.

Within days of the mural's creation, it was defaced with black tire marks tracked across the mural, according to several videos from people in uptown. The artists quickly came back together to fix the damage adding a clear coat on top of the paint to protect it from any future damage.

In July, the city said the road will remain closed through September 30. The mural between Third and Fourth streets was part of a new pedestrian plaza pilot program.

November 9, Charlotte City Council discussed the stretch of South Tryon Street — specifically, whether to open it for traffic or keep it closed to allow more pedestrians.

@Larken asks about the feelings about the artists who created the mural. @winnerspath says there has been a conversation about creating this in another space. But artists say this was a moment in time, and sometimes you can't recreate a moment in time and a place. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 10, 2020

Advocates for its reopening said nearby businesses have taken a hit with the road closed, while supporters of the mural wanted to find a way to help the moment behind the mural live on.

Councilman Braxton Winston made a motion to keep it closed to traffic, opened instead as a pedestrian plaza, until December 31 to allow city staff to come up with a better plan. After discussion, the council voted 10-1 to reopen it to vehicular traffic. Winston was the only dissent.

"By opening up this street and letting this Black Lives Matter mural fade away, we are saying McCormick & Schmick's valet is valued more than Black lives right now," Winston said.