WATCH LIVE: Charlotte city council holds special meeting on hosting 2020 RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City is just days away from finding out if the city will host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee is expected to make a decision this moving week in Austin Texas.

While the Wall Streets Journal reports that Charlotte will beat out Las Vegas as the host city, the Charlotte city council will need to decide on Monday whether to accept the $50 million in federal money that would go towards preparing for the RNC.

When Charlotte formally submitted the bid in April, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said in a statement that hosting the RNC will not only generate "substantial economic impact" but also place the Queen City on a national stage.

The Democratic National Convention, held in Charlotte in 2012, generated an economic impact of more than $163 million to the Queen City. To put that number in perspective, the highly-anticipated 2019 NBA All-Star Game is expected to bring an estimated $100 million to the city of Charlotte.

Charlotte city council released an executive summary of RNC contract. The council will vote on it during Monday's special meeting.

The contract said if the city's costs exceed $50 million, the host committee will be asked to pick up the tab.