Vigil to be held at Northlake Mall for Allisha Watts

Watts was reported missing by her family when she didn't show up for work after a trip to visit her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends and family are coming together Friday night to remember the life of Allisha Watts. The vigil is happening at Northlake Mall at 6 p.m.

Authorities found her body last week behind a cemetery in Montgomery County.

Dunmore is accused of killing her, and is currently in jail without bond.

"Allisha baby, we love you and we tried, we tried. We did not give up," Brittany Harris, a friend of Watts told WCNC Charlotte when her body was found. "You didn't deserve this at all."

