Body of Allisha Watts found more than a month after she was reported missing, sheriff says

James Dunmore was arrested for murder in Charlotte after Montgomery County detectives found the remains of Allisha Watts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A body believed to be that of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts was found in Montgomery County Thursday, investigators said, ending their weekslong search by arresting Watts' boyfriend and charging him with murder.

Watts was reported missing by her family when she didn't show up for work after a trip to visit her boyfriend, James Dunmore, in Charlotte in mid-July. Watts' family pleaded for the public to give them any information that would lead to finding her with Watts' sister calling on Dunmore to tell "the truth" about the Moore County woman's disappearance.

A body was found Thursday in the area of Norman, a small town near the Montgomery-Richmond county line along Interstate 74. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dunmore was arrested in Charlotte and will be charged with murder in the case.

Allisha Watts disappearance timeline

July 16: Allisha Watts is last seen leaving James Dunmore's home in northeast Charlotte. The couple was supposed to attend a comedy show at Bojangles Coliesum but Watts never made it, family members said.

July 18: Dunmore was found unresponsive in Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV outside a DMV office in Anson County. Detectives said he appeared to be the victim of an apparent attempted suicide.

July 19: Watts is reported missing by family after she never returned home from Charlotte. Her best friend said it wasn't like Watts to not show up at work and she immediately became suspicious.

July 20: A shell casing was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police outside Dunmore's home. It was for a 9 mm handgun.

July 26: Family and friends of Allisha Watts travel to Charlotte demanding answers from CMPD. Watts' best friend and a cousin said they saw red flags in Dunmore's behavior, but her best friend said Watts shrugged it off because they were "in love."

On this same day, CMPD searched Dunmore's home again looking for evidence that could be used to cover up a homicide. Warrants revealed that detectives were looking for all sorts of evidence, including guns, other weapons and DNA evidence. They seized clothing, phones, a camera, laptop and other critical evidence.

Aug. 1: WRAL-TV reports that Dunmore had a lengthy criminal history in Virginia, including convictions for assault and battery, stalking and abduction.

Aug. 2: It's revealed that a Durham courthouse granted a protective order to a woman claiming to be Dunmore's wife. The woman requested the order in March 2023 and it was granted on April 9. The woman claimed Dunmore was physically abusive and threatened to kill her.

Watts' sister Tammy Utley shared a letter with WCNC Charlotte pleading for answers in the case. Utley wrote that the community "deserved to know" what happened to their beloved sister and asked Dunmore what made him "snap."

Aug. 8: Utley shares another letter asking Dunmore to tell the truth about what happened to Watts. She also criticized CMPD's handling of the case, saying they weren't being informed about new developments.

Aug. 9: CMPD detectives address the case publicly for the first time. Capt. Joel McNelly says the department's main goal is to find Watts and to protect the integrity of the case. He revealed CMPD had a surveillance photo showing Watts and Dunmore together at Northlake Mall.

Aug 22: A 911 call lays out a clear timeline of when Watts' vehicle left Dunmore's home.

Aug. 24: Remains believed to be Watts are found in Montgomery County. Dunmore is arrested a short time later in Charlotte and will be charged with murder.