Suspects involved in Monroe woman's death in court Monday

Alison Thai Thomas, 37, was reported missing in February 2023 after visiting someone she knew in Union County.

MONROE, N.C. — Three suspects accused of participating in a Union County mother's murder and kidnapping are expected in court Monday.

Alison Thai Thomas, 37, was reported missing in February 2023 after visiting someone she knew in Union County. She was found dead weeks later in the woods of Jackson County, more than 200 miles from home.

Michael Kasminoff is facing felony kidnapping, conspiracy, and murder charges. Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin are set to appear on conspiracy charges in the case.

Last month, the Union County Sheriff's Office made a fifth arrest charging 39-year-old William Mulenex with first-degree murder. Shawn Adkins is also facing charges in the case.

While the motive is still unclear, Thomas’ brother, Walter, hopes more answers will come out.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the main Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

