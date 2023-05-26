YMCA officials urge water safety ahead of busy summer swim season

May is Water Safety Month. These tips can help you and your family safely enjoy a day at the lake or poolside.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Memorial Day weekend means the unofficial start to summer and it's also Water Safety Month, with officials across the Charlotte area promoting ways to have fun on the lake or at the pool while staying safe.

And while you may think you're taking enough precautions, there's a possibility you're missing something that makes the water even safer. Over half of drowning victims are found within 10 feet of safety, according to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, and they say many child drownings occur under adult supervision.

Three lakes are within 30 minutes of Charlotte: Lake Norman, Lake Wylie and Mountain Island Lake. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte wants everyone to be aware of the dangers in the water, especially in locations where there isn't a lifeguard on duty.

Some indoor pools will be opening in Charlotte soon and the Y is emphasizing the need for parents to make sure their kids are ready before they jump in the water. Like every other aspect of life, the COVID-19 pandemic put kids behind when it comes to swimming lessons and other safety protocols.

"Everyone thinks of drowning as a red flag or a wave or call for help," Ame Guy, the associate director of aquatics for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said. "It is silent. It goes undetected and it is quick."

More children are non-swimmers than ever before, YMCA officials say. By the time those kids are teenagers, they are much less likely to take lessons, and this translates into adult non-swimmers who are less likely to make lessons a priority for their kids.

Water safety tips from the YMCA

Learn to swim

Never leave children unattended in or around water

Wear a life jacket

Never swim alone or in unsupervised places

Look for lifeguards

Check the water depth

Understand dry drowning

