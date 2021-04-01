'Her heart was made of gold' | Family mourns death of Fort Bliss soldier Asia Graham

Pfc. Asia Graham, of Cherryville, was found unresponsive in her barracks room on New Years' Eve. She was 19.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — The family of Pfc. Asia Graham is pushing for answers from Army investigators after the 19-year-old was found dead in her barracks room at Fort Bliss on New Year's Eve.

Foul play is not suspected in Graham's death, according to her family, who live in Cleveland and Lincoln Counties.

But as Graham's family mourns her death, they still have several concerns regarding how she died.

Graham lived in Cherryville and graduated from Burns High School in Cleveland County.

Graham's oldest brother, Andrew Koenigsfeld, said his sister had a "heart of gold," and she always motivated her family, friends, and strangers.

"Every day, every time I talked to my sister, she always preaches, 'Go get your goals.' What do you want to do with your life?'" Koenigsfeld said.

Graham's mother, Nicole Graham, said her daughter joined the Army to help provide for her.

"She loved me so so much, and I loved her so, so much," Graham said. "We were very close."

“Her heart was made of gold.” | A soldier from Cherryville found dead in her barracks at Fort Bliss on New Year’s Eve. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. I spoke to Pfc. Asia Graham’s family who discuss her legacy & the answers they want from the Army. The story on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/0kcnc7e9eC — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 4, 2021

Graham completed her training and was station at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas in December 2019.

That same month, Graham's family said she was sexually assaulted by another soldier.

Her family said Graham reported what happened to her superiors, but her mom accused Army leadership of failing to help and protect her daughter.

In December 2020, Graham's family said she told them she felt better and wanted to get justice in her case.

"She was ready to fight," Koenigsfeld said. "Then that got taken away."

Graham's family said the Army told them foul play isn't suspected, though they're still awaiting autopsy and toxicology results

"She wasn't supposed to go. It wasn't her time," Graham said. "I don't understand why it was supposed to be her time."

WCNC Charlotte asked the Army about the Grahams' allegations and are awaiting a response.