CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an accident on Interstate-485 near Pineville Matthew’s Rd Sunday morning, according to Medic.

Pineville Fire responded to an overturned motor vehicle accident on the I-485 outer loop eastbound just before the Pineville Matthew’s Rd. exit. Crews said a car was found down an embankment into a tree where one person was pinned inside.

Crews were working with tools to make an entry. They ask that other drivers use caution in the area.