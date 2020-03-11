CMPD: Armed man arrested for trespassing at polling place

Police said after voting, Dunn, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested at a Mecklenburg County polling place on election day, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, a man who identified himself as 36-year-old Justin Dunn voted at Precinct 202, located in Northern Mecklenburg County.

Police said after voting, Dunn, who was legally carrying an unconcealed firearm, continued to loiter in the PVA of the voting site.

At around 10:34 a.m., CMPD received a call for service regarding Dunn possibly intimidating other voters. The man was asked to leave the property by an official presiding over the precinct location in front of officers and voluntarily left without further issues. Dunn was also banned from returning to that location by the precinct official, police said.

At around 12:40 p.m., CMPD received another call that said Dunn had returned to the property. Upon officers’ arrival, they observed Dunn on the property. He was then placed under arrest and charged with 2nd-degree trespassing.