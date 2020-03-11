Long lines at polls across Charlotte & South Carolina | Live Election Day updates

Voters were lined up hours before the polls opened in North Carolina and South Carolina as they wait to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of campaigning, the COVID-19 pandemic and a seemingly never-ending stream of political ads, Election Day 2020 is finally here.

Voters across North Carolina and South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot for a new president, as well as key Senate races that could shift the balance of power in Congress.

In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. In South Carolina, polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Voters in North Carolina who requested an absentee ballot must have them in the mail no later than Tuesday, November 3. The state will count any ballots received as late as November 12, but they must be postmarked by Election Day. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but haven't yet mailed it in can still vote in person on Election Day in North Carolina.

Once polls begin to close around the country, we'll begin to see early results from the Carolinas. The North Carolina State Board of Elections said it hopes to have 97% of ballots counted by the end of Election Night. We can expect the first results to roll in some time around 8 p.m.

With so many mail-in ballots this year, there's a good chance we won't know who won on Election Day. Several states, including North Carolina, will continue to count absentee ballots that are received after Election Day. The state won't certify any results until November 24, at the absolute earliest.

LIVE UPDATES

8:49 a.m. | Charlotte rapper DaBaby announces partnership with Lyft to give voters in Charlotte a free ride to their polling place

NOW: Charlotte native and Grammy nominated rapper @DaBabyDaBaby is pulling up in neighborhoods across the Queen City encouraging people to get out and vote. For a FREE Lyft ride to the polls you can use code “VoteWithDaBaby.” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/nHa8PnUBHW — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 3, 2020

7:00 a.m. | Polls officially open in South Carolina

88-year-old Rachel Burrage became emotional as she described the importance behind voting in what she says could be her "last election," she will live to see. @wcnc https://t.co/lGXfFwhI6L pic.twitter.com/IWPcRNg9cE — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 3, 2020

6:30 a.m. | Polls officially open in North Carolina

Folks voting early say they had about a 30-40 minute delay as they waited for pollsters to get Pct. 67 ready for voting. Precinct chair says things are now running smoothly. #wakeupclt #wcnc #Election2020 #vote #clt #2020Elections #devaynetv pic.twitter.com/h8CO7GmwYw — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) November 3, 2020

5:30 a.m. | Voters line up early in Rock Hill despite temperatures in the 30s