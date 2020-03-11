Going to vote? Submitting an absentee ballot? Waiting for results? Here's what to expect on Election Day.

The final countdown to Election Day is on in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is expected to be an Election Day unlike others before. If you are headed to the polls, still need to send in your absentee ballot, or are just hunkering down at home to watch the results, here are some details to know.

In North Carolina, more than 4.5 million people have already voted, which is more than 60% of the state's registered voters. The State Board of Elections expects to have 97% of ballots counted by the end of Election Night.

"We will post results as quickly as possible, but our primary objective will be accuracy more than speed," said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Those results will be posted on the board's website after polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, provided there are not any polling delays keeping sites open late.

With one day until Election Day, more than 4.5 million voters have cast a ballot in North Carolina!



Find more data: https://t.co/6LZfDVsnRW#ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/Ahx9WkPvzz — NCSBE (@NCSBE) November 2, 2020

In the Palmetto State, polls close at 7 p.m., and numbers will only be posted after that. Data shows more than 60% of South Carolinians have yet to cast their ballots.

In-person voters in both Carolinas should go to their assigned polling places Tuesday. Each state's election website has a feature to look that information up.

North Carolina voters do not need a photo ID, but South Carolina voters do. Acceptable IDs include, but are not limited to, a driver's license, state voter registration card, or U.S. passport.

For those voting absentee, it is still possible to mail a ballot back in North Carolina. It has to be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 12.

Ballots can also be hand-delivered, but not to a polling site. They must be brought to the voter's county board of elections by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

South Carolina absentee voters should deliver their ballots to their county voter offices by 7 p.m. Tuesday. The state election commission states that, at this point, it is too late mail it.

Keep in mind: The results are not official until they are certified by the states, which is scheduled to happen in the coming weeks.