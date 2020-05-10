'Lots of confusion' In person absentee voting begins in South Carolina

Voters lined up to vote in person Monday morning in York County to ensure their vote counted in the 2020 election.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Monday morning at the York County Government Center, a growing line of people wait outside, bundled and masked, to cast their ballots.

Some people stood in line more than an hour before doors opened up, beating sunrise in order to make sure their votes are accounted for, as they say it would be too risky to do so by mail. One voter said when it comes to absentee voting by mail, the directions are unclear.

“Lots of confusion, lot of misinformation,” said Harry. “To make sure my vote counts I’m doing it in person and early.”

Another voter said, “I just don’t want to take a chance, so I’m out here making sure I can vote.”

South Carolina is in the middle of a pretty confusing legal battle when it comes to voting absentee by mail. In the past, the state has required absentee ballots be signed by a witness as a way to prevent voter fraud. Due to COVID-19 concerns, that requirement was eliminated. Now, state officials want to reinstate the signature requirement and have filed an emergency request last week with the Supreme Court to do so.

As of now a witness signature is not needed, but since that could change, Chris Whitmire, the spokesman for the South Carolina board of elections says get the signature just in case.

“It can be confusing to voters, uncertainty is not the friend of the elections.”