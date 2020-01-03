CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than 3 days ahead of Super Tuesday, Saturday's presidential primary in South Carolina shook up the democratic race for the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who had disappointing loses in the first three states and was riding a lot on the South Carolina race, finished first ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders, who came into the day riding high from winning the first three state races.

Biden said the "bigger the win, the bigger the bump," as he looked for victory ahead of the primary.

The former vice president rode a wave of African-American support on Saturday that ended Bernie Sanders’ winning streak and offered badly needed momentum for Biden's unsettled White House bid.

Sanders, who still has the most pledged delegates, found himself a distant second in South Carolina.

Third place finisher Saturday Tom Steyer, who had yet to win any delegates, bowed out of the race after Saturday's results.

Steyer said that at this point, “honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency.”

Steyer's name will remain on the ballot in North Carolina and 13 other states for Super Tuesday.

Tuesday sees the largest number of delegate pledged in a single day throughout the primary election cycle.

If you did not participate in early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, here is what you will need to know for Tuesday:

Who's on the ballot?

The following democratic candidates for president are still running active campaigns:

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

The following candidates have suspended their campaigns but may still appear on a ballot: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was not on the ballot for the South Carolina primary. He will, however, be on the ballots in North Carolina for Super Tuesday.

Where do you go to vote?

Registered voters can look up their polling places. If you live in NC, you can find your polling place here.

The new voting machines use touchscreens, print out a ticket and your bar code is scanned to count your vote. The machines may look a little different, but election officials say they haven't had any problems yet.

Who all votes on Super Tuesday?

Fifteen jurisdictions hold primary events on Super Tuesday this year. The states are:

Alabama

American Samoa

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

What happens next?

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates.

With multiple primaries and caucuses now over, Super Tuesday could potentially be telling for which candidates will stay in the race and which will bow out.

Democratic delegates will pick their party's nominee for president in Milwaukee at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention on July 16.

More than a month later, republican delegates will convene in Charlotte for the Republican National Convention, which begins August 24 and runs through the 27.

If you have a question about where to vote, when to vote or the voting process, you can text the word "VOTE" to 704-329-3600 and WCNC Charlotte will send you a message back with the information you request.