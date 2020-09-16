Early Voting: Some Mecklenburg County residents received two ballots

The Board of Elections had to re-label a stack of ballots, and some of the duplicates were mailed out.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Election Day is just around the corner, but you can start voting now. Statewide, seven million people have registered to vote and over 800,000 ballots have been requested.

In Mecklenburg County, some residents may be getting two absentee ballots by accident.

"We want everyone to have confidence in what we're doing and how we do this," Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson said.

Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson is making Election 2020 work amid a pandemic.

"It's tough but we'll get through this," Dickerson said.

The Board of Elections had to re-label a stack of ballots, and some of the duplicates were mailed out.

"Thought we got all of them, it seems half of them may have gotten into the mail stream," Dickerson said.

If you get two, throw one away. Even if you try to mail back both, only one absentee ballot will be accepted in the system.

"If you sent two or three of them in, it could not, it would not work," Dickerson said. "You can only vote once."

Officials expect a record number of mailed-in ballots this year.

"We've already sent out more absentee requests this year than we've had in the last 20 years," Dickerson said.

As fewer people will vote in person, Dickerson offers some advice.

"Take your time, take a breath, understand and complete the application completely and make sure you're giving yourself enough time to get it back to our office," Dickerson said.