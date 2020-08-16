Here's how to register to vote for the 2020 election in the Carolinas

Hoping to vote in the 2020 election? Make sure you're correctly registered in your state. Here's what to do in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Several states offer multiple ways to register to vote, and the Carolinas are no exception. So if you're a resident of North Carolina or South Carolina and hoping to vote this year, here's what you need to know in order to register to vote.

Before looking into polling places, absentee deadlines or sample ballots, there's a crucial thing everyone interested in casting a vote for the 2020 election must do — make sure they are actually registered to vote.

Chapter one : North Carolina

NC voter registration qualifications

First, here are qualifications that you must meet in order to register to vote in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

Must be a U.S. citizen and must live in the county where the voter is registering — specifically, voters must have resided in that county for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election.

Must be at least 18 years old, with exceptions made for those who will be 18 by the date of the general election. However, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote, and 17-year-olds can vote in a primary if they will be 18 by the general election.

Must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. This includes probation, parole, or post-release supervision. It's important to note, in this case, once an individual has completed a felony sentence or been pardoned, they are eligible to register and vote.

How to register to vote in North Carolina

If you fit all those requirements, then you're eligible to register to vote in North Carolina. Here's how to proceed.

NC residents are first required to fill out a form to either register to vote or update aspects of their voter registration — updates could be for a change of name, address, or party affiliation.

Once the form is filled out, the North Carolina State Board of Elections asks applicants to mail the signed form to their local county board of elections office or drop it off in person.

Existing registrants in the county are also allowed to fax or email the signed form, but that isn't the case for new registrants.

However, there is another way — DMV customers with a North Carolina license are now able to register to vote or update certain parts of their registrations online but they may not change their name using that tool.

NCSBE said this is a standalone service and doesn't require the user to complete a transaction through the DMV since there isn't a fee for voter registration services.

If the application is accepted, the county board of elections will mail you your voter registration card. But if applicants miss the deadline, the application won't be processed until after the election.

The deadline this year falls on Friday, October 9, 2020.

But if all else fails, don't panic — you can still register to vote in person after that deadline using same-day registration in your county.

North Carolina same-day registration

For same-day registration in North Carolina, the voter needs to be able to prove residency status and eligibility to vote. They can do this through a signed voter registration application and by presenting one of the following documents showing the voter's current name and address: