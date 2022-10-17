North Carolina's GOP senate candidate slams Dems abortion bill, pushes for near-total ban

"I'm pro-life, and I have been long before politics," Budd told WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint.

Thompson asked the senate candidate what his ideal abortion law would look like in light of Budd's co-sponsorship of a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. Budd hinted that he does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest.

Budd called the Democrats' proposed Women's Health Protection Act "the most radical abortion bill in history," before saying he felt abortion rights should be a state's issue.

"I'm pro-life, and I have been long before politics, and I've always been about supporting life, including the life of the mother," Budd said.

Thompson asked if Budd would allow exceptions for rape, and Budd reiterated it was about the life of the mother.

They went on to discuss various topics, including the mass shooting in Raleigh, rising crime rates, illegal immigration, inflation and voter integrity.

