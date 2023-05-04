NC Lt. Gov. mocked Parkland shooting survivors, Facebook posts show

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson mocked survivors of the Parkland school shooting on Facebook, calling them, "spoiled, angry know it all CHILDREN."

Newly surfaced Facebook posts show North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson criticizing student protesters after the Parkland school shooting in 2018.

CNN uncovered posts the Republican gubernatorial candidate made on Facebook after the shooting, which killed 17 and injured 17 more people. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was sentenced to life in prison without parole last November.

Robinson called survivors of the shooting, "spoiled, angry and know it all CHILDREN."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Robinson's office about the comments. So far, those requests have not been answered.

Robinson officially joined the race for governor last month, announcing his candidacy at a rally in Alamance County. State Treasurer Dale Fowell is the only other Republican candidate at this time. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker could also join the race. Attorney General Josh Stein is the presumptive Democratic candidate. Gov. Roy Cooper is not eligible for reelection as he's finishing up his second term in office.

