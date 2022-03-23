Critics argue Robinson is a hypocrite for vilifying people who want access to the same type of medical procedure that Robinson claims to have paid for himself.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a hard-line conservative who has long spoken out against abortion, said in Facebook comments in 2012 that he paid for the mother of his “unborn child” to have an abortion in 1989.

“I'm not saying abortion is wrong cause I said so it's wrong cause God says so,” the comment linked to Robinson's personal Facebook account said in August 2012. “It's wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I paid for it to be done to my unborn child in 1989.”

Robinson, the highest-ranking state Republican in executive office and an expected gubernatorial candidate, was elected in 2020 on what his campaign calls a “pro-life” platform. Since taking office, he has continued to speak out against abortion at rallies.

