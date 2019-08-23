RNC countdown: How the 2020 Republican National Convention will impact Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're just one year away from the 2020 Republican National Convention taking over Charlotte and putting the nation's eyes on the Queen City.

The RNC will be held at Spectrum Center in uptown August 24-27, 2019. It's presumed that President Donald Trump will once again accept the nomination of the GOP in his bid for re-election.

Just a few weeks ago, the RNC unveiled their logo. It features Charlotte's well-known crown logo alongside the Republican Party's iconic elephant. Reaction to the logo was, well, mixed. With less than a year on the official countdown clock, the RNC Host Committee is working diligently to find 8,000 volunteers to help welcome visitors to Charlotte next August.

So, how did we get here?

In February 2018, the City of Charlotte announced it was evaluating their options about hosting the convention. On April 3, Charlotte officially submitted its bid for the RNC. Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said the convention would have a "substantial economic impact" on the Charlotte area. When Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012, it's estimated the convention had a $163 million impact on the city.

By early July, all signs were pointing to Charlotte being the host city. A report in the Wall Street Journal said Charlotte would be picked over Las Vegas. It wasn't long before concerns were raised about Charlotte hosting the event.

"If you are going to bring something to town that is potentially violent, divisive, then we should ask the people of Charlotte how they feel about that as well," said City Councilman Braxton Winston.

Fellow Democrats LaWana Mayfield and Justin Harlow also questioned Charlotte hosting the RNC. Former Republican State Representative Charles Jeter said the city shouldn't ignore the financial boost and exposure the convention would bring.

"This is what makes a city a national player," Jeter said. "And as long as North Carolina is a swing state and Charlotte is a big city, we are going to be hosting conventions."

On July 20, 2018, Charlotte was officially awarded the 2020 RNC in an unanimous vote. Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted her approval of the RNC's decision, calling the convention a "positive message supporting our city's belief in acceptance and inclusion."

Laura White with the CRVA said city officials believe the convention could be more lucrative than the 2012 DNC. Like, three times as much revenue as the CIAA basketball tournament, which is the largest annual event in Charlotte.

Fast forward almost a year later, and Charlotte's city council found themselves asking a tough question: Can Charlotte back out of hosting the convention? It all started when the crowd at President Trump's rally in Greenville, North Carolina broke out in a "send her back" chant referring to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia.

City Council said "racist hate speech" will not be tolerated in Charlotte and passed a resolution condemning Trump's comments and tweets. Patrick Baker, Charlotte's City Attorney, said he wouldn't recommend Charlotte trying to get out of hosting the event.

"I don't believe you are going to be able to walk away from this contract, even if you are willing to pay the financial penalties for walking away," Baker said. "I don't believe you'd be allowed to walk away."

Essentially, the city could try to breach the contract and still have to host the RNC.